STEPHEN WEINER

Guest Book
  • "Very sorry to hear of Steve's passing (and way too early)...."
    - Bob Gould
  • "John & I extend our sympathy and condolences to Gloria,..."
    - Maebeth Fenton Martin MBE
  • "A little over 25 years ago I received a call from Steve..."
    - Brian Bruh
Service Information
Joseph N Garlick Funeral Home
186 Canal St
Ellenville, NY
12428
(845)-647-7747
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph N Garlick Funeral Home
186 Canal St
Ellenville, NY 12428
Burial
Following Services
Ezrath Israel Synagogue Cemetery
Route 209
Wawarsing, NY
Obituary
WEINER--Stephen L., 72, of Quogue, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 18, 2019. Steve was a 1967 graduate of Columbia College and a 1970 graduate of Columbia Law School. He was our dear, dear friend for more than 50 years. He had the biggest heart of anyone we knew. Steve was always there for people in need. His instinct was always to think of others first. He was ridiculously generous, with his time, his advice and his resources. He was a great counselor and a wonderful compatriot. He had a wry sense of humor, a twinkle in his eye and wonderful hair! Steve, we will miss you terribly. Rest in peace. Bud Shulman and Amy Newman.
Published in The New York Times on May 23, 2019
