WEINER--Stephen L., 72, of Quogue, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 18, 2019. Steve was a 1967 graduate of Columbia College and a 1970 graduate of Columbia Law School. He was our dear, dear friend for more than 50 years. He had the biggest heart of anyone we knew. Steve was always there for people in need. His instinct was always to think of others first. He was ridiculously generous, with his time, his advice and his resources. He was a great counselor and a wonderful compatriot. He had a wry sense of humor, a twinkle in his eye and wonderful hair! Steve, we will miss you terribly. Rest in peace. Bud Shulman and Amy Newman.



