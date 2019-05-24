HOEFLICH--Sterling Martin "Joe", on May 22, 2019, at age 90, in Boca Raton, Florida. Beloved husband of Diane, cherished father of Michael (Dina) Hoeflich, Randye (Ernest) Saunders, Adam (Denise) Hoeflich, and Lauren Hoeflich, and adored grandfather of Jacob and Joshua Hoeflich and Erin Saunders. Joe is also survived by his loving stepchildren, Ellen (Neil) Robinson and Julie Shuman. Barbara, his devoted wife of forty years, predeceased him as did his brother, Marvin Hoeflich, his sisters, Florence Desser and Claire Lapidus, his sister-in-law, Ann Glazer, and his brothers-in- law, Jerry Desser, Larry Glazer, and Sol Lapidus. All who knew him will remember Joe for his devotion to others, especially his family, his kindness, his selflessness, his generosity, and his sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Joe's memory may send contributions to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, 29 E. Madison St., Chicago, IL 60202 www.fidf.org to support college scholarships for former IDF soldiers.
Published in The New York Times on May 24, 2019