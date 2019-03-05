ZAWEL--Steve, 73, a lifelong New Yorker, passed away February 28 in Laguna Beach, CA. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Madeline, his sons, Adam (Ora), Ryan (Nicki), six grandchildren and hundreds of students whom he has impacted throughout his life. For 35 years, he directed masterful scholastic theatre productions in the metro area. In 2011, he was bestowed with the Kennedy Center/Stephen Sondheim Inspirational Teacher Award.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVE ZAWEL.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 5, 2019