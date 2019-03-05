Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVE ZAWEL. View Sign

ZAWEL--Steve. We are saddened by Steve's sudden death. Steve transformed and shaped young human beings for the better. He demanded excellence and he demonstrated excellence. He morphed into the Cecil B. Dezawel of Rockland County, tweaking imaginations, creativity and adventursome spirit in young people, helping them forever to navigate their lives, giving them the courage to take positive risks, always teaching whilst demonstrating a hard work ethic balanced with delight in musical theater, its magic and its therapeutic impact. A true inspirational teacher... such teachers are treasures and their legacy is leaving the world a better place. Could there be a greater monument? We feel priviledged to have known him and to have seen him in action with his students. Myrna and I are gratified that he was nominated for and deservedly won a 2011 Kennedy Center Sondheim Inspirational Teacher Award. Rest in peace, Steve. Your Fans, Freddie and Myrna Gershon



