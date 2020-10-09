1961 - 2020

Steven Albert Skonberg, age 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 4th, 2020. Steve was born in Flushing, Queens, and raised on Long Island, where he attended Chaminade High School '79. He moved to Washington, D.C., where he attended Georgetown University '83 and George Mason University School of Law '88. He never left D.C., partly to follow his initial career choice in politics, but mostly because he found the love of his life, Nancy, outside of a Georgetown haunt in the wee hours of the morning.



Over the next forty years, he devoted his life to the happiness of those around him. He brightened up every room, had a joke for every occasion, and never forgot to tell the people he loved how he felt. He was the life of any party, including some of the biggest parties in the world. Steve had a second home in New Orleans, where you could spot him wearing beads on the parade route during Mardi Gras or dancing to music at Jazz Fest. Besides New Orleans, he was happiest at the beach-standing in the water and sinking into the sand with a cigar and margarita in hand. He was a season ticket holder to the Georgetown Hoyas Basketball Team and the Washington Nationals, who won the World Series the same month that his grandchild was born-no coincidence, in his mind. He was dedicated to his faith and served as a Knight of Malta.



In addition to a fulfilling personal life, Steve rose from humble beginnings to an incredibly successful career in wealth management. Not only did he have a great professional relationship with his clients, he prided himself on his personal bond with each and every one of them.



He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy Hervey Skonberg; his daughter, Kristen Skonberg Fernandez, and husband, Wesley Fernandez; his son, Robert "Bobby" Skonberg, and partner, Katherine Ballington; his brother, Kurt Skonberg, and wife, Luz Skonberg; his mother-in-law, Nancy Hervey; and grandson, Logan Fernandez. He is predeceased by his parents, Eric and Carole Skonberg, and father-in-law, Homer Vaughan Hervey.



A funeral mass will be held for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, Steve would have wanted all of his friends and family to head to the polls on Tuesday, November 3rd. Donations may also be made in his honor to the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins. A memorial service and rowdy celebration of life will follow when it is safe for Steve-sized groups to gather.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store