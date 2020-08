BERMAN--Steven Mark, beloved husband of Michele Sacharow, proud father of Nicole and Cesar Gordillo, and doting grandfather of Augusto, Sofia, and Nicholas, passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 73. Steve was an accomplished photographer and photo editor at The New York Times. He loved jazz, wine, and honest conversation. He was a dedicated friend and all those lucky enough to have known him will miss him dearly.





