EDWARDS--Steven M. Steven Mark Edwards, 73, died on April 8, 2020 in New York of complications of the COVID-19 virus. A beloved husband, devoted father, grandfather, uncle, brother and mentor and friend to many in the legal community, he was also a distinguished lawyer with a deep commitment to public service and social justice as well as a talented musician. He was born in New Haven, CT on March 20, 1947, son of Lillian Solomon Edwards and John Richard Edwards, Ph.D. Steve graduated from the University of Iowa where he was a member of the Iowa Writer's Workshop and received his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he was an editor of the Law Review and elected to Order of the Coif. He began his legal career at Cravath, Swaine, & Moore and in 1980 he co-founded Davis, Markel, Dwyer & Edwards which later merged with Hogan & Hartson, now Hogan Lovells. He remained a partner and head of the litigation group at Hogan Lovells until he joined Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan as counsel in 2016. Throughout his career, Steve was highly regarded by his colleagues and highly ranked by legal publications, including The Best Lawyers in America and New York Super Lawyers. He served as the chair of the Antitrust Section of the New York State Bar Association, and received the Antitrust Section's Service Award for his accomplishments and leadership in the field of antitrust. He was a past President of the Federal Bar Council, co-founder of its American Inn of Court, and founder of the Federal Bar Council Quarterly, for which he wrote many provocative and informative articles. Steve was the recipient of the Federal Bar Council's Whitney North Seymour Award for outstanding public service by a private practitioner. Steve dedicated thousands of hours to public service. He served for twenty years as President of Nazareth Housing, an organization that provides housing and vital support for New York's most vulnerable residents. In 2014, Steve volunteered to represent residents of NYCHA as lead pro bono counsel in their continuing quest for safer living conditions and was honored with the Champion of Justice Award from the National Center for Law and Economic Justice for this outstanding service. He was a longtime board member and treasurer of NCLEJ. Steve was a talented musician, with a lifetime interest in performing. In high school and college in Iowa he was the lead guitarist and vocalist in two rock bands, The Stompers and The Friars. He was honored to be inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. His rock opera "Something's Afoot," was performed publicly several times and he continued to compose and play guitar throughout his life using his talent to support local charities through Law Rocks, Inc. He also served on the boards of Music on the Inside, the Jazz Foundation of America, and as vice chair of WBGO Jazz/Newark Public Radio. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Robin, his children of whom he was most proud, Mark, Elisabeth and William, his daughter-in-law Melanie, and his grandchildren Celeste, Orson and Mila, his sisters Karen Packer (Michael) and Rebecca Edwards (Jack Halpern) and many nieces and nephews. Donations to honor his memory can be made to Nazareth Housing, Inc. nazarethhousingnyc.org . A memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Iowa Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

