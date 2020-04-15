EDWARDS--Steven M. The Federal Bar Council mourns the loss of its former president and longtime member, Steven M. Edwards, who passed away this week due to complications from COVID-19. The world has lost a true Renaissance Man. Steve served as President of the Council from 1998-2000. He was a founding member of our Inn of Court, serving as President from 2006-2007, and founded the FBC Quarterly. Steve was the 2008 recipient of the Whitney North Seymour Award, which the Council confers for dedication to public service by a private practitioner. A dedicated mentor and friend to anyone who crossed his path, Steve was a natural nurturer, connection maker, and a deeply caring, compassionate person. He was a talented lawyer, committed to making the world a better place. He joyfully shared his musical talents, which earned him a spot as an initial inductee to his home state of Iowa's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Steve will be missed as a committed friend and a devoted family man. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Steve's wife Robin and Steve's family and friends.



