EDWARDS--Steven M. The lawyers and staff of Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP mourn the passing of Steven M. Edwards, an alumnus of the Firm. We extend our sincerest condolences to his wife, Robin, and to his children and grandchildren. Steven began his career as an associate at Cravath in 1972 and went on to contribute tremendously to the legal community, serving as President of the Federal Bar Council and Chair of the Antitrust Section of the New York Bar Association, among other notable positions of leadership. He will be deeply missed.



