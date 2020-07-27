1/
STEVEN FRUMKIN
FRUMKIN--Steven. FIT President Joyce F. Brown and the entire FIT community mourn the passing of Steven Frumkin, dean of the Jay and Patty Baker School of Business and Technology. An expert in textiles, apparel, and retail, he expanded the reach of the school's programs, recruited innovative faculty and added state-of-the-art technology to its facilities. Under his leadership, the school was recognized widely for its rigor and creative excellence. Beloved and respected by all, he will be missed. The family, in collaboration with the FIT community, has established the Dean Steven Frumkin Scholarship Fund at FIT in his memory. Donations can be made at fitnyc.edu/give or by sending to FIT Foundation, 227 W. 27th Street, C907, New York, NY 10001.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 27, 2020.
