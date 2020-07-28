1/
STEVEN FRUMKIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRUMKIN--Steven. Loving and devoted father to Sarah Benson (Matthew) and Jacob Frumkin (Robyn), Zaydie to Alec, Cassidy, Tate, and Graham, and brother to Mitchell Frumkin and Karen Zweben (Alan). His unique brand of humor, enjoyment of the "schvitz," appreciation of all things New York City, and enthusiasm for political debate all were rivaled by his passion for educational advancement and mentoring at the Fashion Institute of Technology where he served as the Dean of the Jay and Patty Baker School of Business and Technology. He appreciated world travel, often serving as an educator at, advisor to, and collaborator with foreign institutions. To honor his legacy, a designated donation to the Dean Steven Frumkin Scholarship Fund at FIT can be made at fitnyc.edu/give or by mail to FIT Foundation, c/o Dean Steven Frumkin Scholarship Fund, 227 W. 27th Street, C907, NY, NY 10001.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved