FRUMKIN--Steven. Loving and devoted father to Sarah Benson (Matthew) and Jacob Frumkin (Robyn), Zaydie to Alec, Cassidy, Tate, and Graham, and brother to Mitchell Frumkin and Karen Zweben (Alan). His unique brand of humor, enjoyment of the "schvitz," appreciation of all things New York City, and enthusiasm for political debate all were rivaled by his passion for educational advancement and mentoring at the Fashion Institute of Technology where he served as the Dean of the Jay and Patty Baker School of Business and Technology. He appreciated world travel, often serving as an educator at, advisor to, and collaborator with foreign institutions. To honor his legacy, a designated donation to the Dean Steven Frumkin Scholarship Fund at FIT can be made at fitnyc.edu/give
or by mail to FIT Foundation, c/o Dean Steven Frumkin Scholarship Fund, 227 W. 27th Street, C907, NY, NY 10001.