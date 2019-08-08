GOLD--Steven Ira. Born September 27, 1941 in Brooklyn, our beloved father, Dr. Steven Gold, husband of Marion Gold for over 56 years, passed away peacefully on August 6. He is a graduate of Colgate University and NYU College of Dentistry. He completed his post-doctoral education in 1970 in Periodontology at Columbia University and had a long and distinguished career with practices in Fishkill and New York City. He was a Clinical Professor of Dental Medicine at Columbia and Adjunct Professor of Dental Medicine at New York Medical College. He served as President of the Northeastern Society of Periodontists and the International Academy of Periodontology. He published widely in scientific journals on Periodontology and on the history of Dentistry. He served honorably as a Captain in the US Army Dental Corps. He was passionate about his family, his friends, his students and his patients. He loved painting and was an accomplished watercolorist. His paintings hang proudly in the houses, offices and fishing lodges of his friends and family around the world. He began his love affair with fishing for trout at age eight and has been an avid fly fisherman since 1960. Our father is survived by his wife, Marion; two children: Geoffrey, Lauren; two brothers: Robert, Dennis; four grandchildren: Gabrielle, Alexa, Nathan, Jason.



