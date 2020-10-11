GREENBERG-- Steven Michael. It is with the saddest regret and heartbreak that we announce the death of Steven Greenberg. He leaves his wife Sheila, a daughter Serena, his mother, Judy Seinfeld and his brother Jeff and was predeceased by his father David and stepfather Bob. Steven lived every day of his life to the fullest and was passionate about his family, books, the outdoors, music, good conversation and people in all walks of life. Steven loved deep sea fishing with a passion and competed in many tournaments, always excited to be in the running, to catch the biggest marlin, on his boat the "Serena David," named after his daughter. He had a strong curiosity and sense of adventure about the world and lived with spontaneity and joy. He knew that life was a precious gift and always said "no one is promised tomorrow." He recognized privilege and always helped those facing adversity. He challenged others to broaden their own thinking and used his high intelligence to defend what he thought was right. He was exceptionally strong mentally, had fierce determination, like a lion, and never wavered from true North. Steven was a most giving and generous man of his time and resources; among them the Boys and Girls Club of Newark and the WGBO radio station, as well as many Newark projects to benefit all people. He was humble and unassuming with great humor and a beautiful smile that could light up a room. He tried to inspire young adults to be the best they could be and believe in themselves. An early start in real estate at age 12 developed his focus on third generation responsibility and he became a dynamic, smart and successful real estate entrepreneur and co-chaired Heritage Capital with his brother Jeff. Steven had a naturally kind and gentle soul and his imprint on every life he touched will remain forever in our hearts. He loved his home and held it holy and had treated it with reverence for Sheila, Serena and himself. It was the center of his life and love and he showed intense devotion to the life they would have there. We were all blessed to have known this exceptional character, beholden to none with a heart and soul as big as the planet, always trying to make it better for others and enrich their experience -- many times at his own expense. Let us live many of Steven's ways, commitment to children and ending the spread of the vicious disease of cancer. For those who would like to honor Steven's memory, please consider a donation to the Burn Center at St. Barnabas Medical Center, 94 Old Short Hills Road, Livingston, NJ 07039, one of Steven's favorite charities or one of your choice. It will support the values that Steven passionately embraced for helping any suffering people. At an appropriate time, the family will have an announcement for a memorial service for our Steven.





