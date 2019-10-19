HOLM--Steven I. Our dear friend. Steve's death, at this young age, leaves us adrift from an anchor of camaraderie, loyalty and friendship; but consoled by endless fond memories of our travels and fine dining. His bountiful love for his mom, Rose, his sister, Gloria, his children and grandchildren is equaled only by his endless devotion to Debrah, his soulmate and true love. Steve has been and always will be an inspiration to us. We mourn the loss of an exceptional man and we extend our heartfelt condolences. Lynn and Andy Albstein



