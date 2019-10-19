HOLM--Steven I., passed away peacefully at his home on October 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Steven was a beloved son, husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend, and a devoted attorney of more than forty years. Steven is survived by his mother, Rose Holm, his wife, Debrah Lee Charatan, his sister, Gloria Lieberman (Larry), his two children, Andrew Holm (Jacqueline) and Elisabeth Holm (Daniel Berger), his step-son, Bennat Charatan Berger (Gretchen) and his two grandchildren, Gemma and Joseph Holm. Steven will be greatly missed by all of his family, friends, colleagues and clients. Donations in his memory should be made to Selfhelp Community Services, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum or the . Funeral services will be held at the Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 West 76th Street (Amsterdam Avenue) on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at 9:15am. We will be gathering at the home of Steven and Debrah after the burial on Sunday. Due to the holiday, Shiva will begin on Tuesday evening and end on Monday morning. The Holm and Charatan Family



