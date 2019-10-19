HOLM--Steven. My heart mourns for the loss of my dear friend and my dearest friend's husband Steven Holm. All loved Steve. This serious, strong, caring and stellar real estate attorney was also a motorcycle-riding, loving, thoughtful "gentle giant" of a human being. As a friend he personified caring, kindness and understanding. He and his beautiful wife Debrah had the most extraordinary love affair and will always be my inspiration for the belief that "true love can happen." His learned advice, magnanimousness and unique sense of humor will stay with me forever. Steve passed surrounded by his loved ones: his son Andrew and his wife Jacqueline, his stunning daughter Liz Holm and her husband Daniel Berger, his mother Rose Holm, his sister Gloria Lieberman, his grandchildren Gemma and Joseph, and his wife Debrah Lee Charatan and her son Bennat Berger and his wife Gretchen. With Deep Sadness to All and Love Forever, Lori Shabtai and Family



