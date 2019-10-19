HOLM--Steven I. With profound sadness, Selfhelp Community Services mourns the untimely passing of our dear friend Steven I. Holm. Warm and caring and the consummate gentleman, Steve, together with his wife, Debrah Lee Charatan demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Selfhelp's historic mission of providing life with dignity to survivors of the Holocaust. May Steve's memory forever be a blessing. Our heartfelt condolences to Steve's mother, Rose, wife, Debrah, children, Andrew (Jacqueline), Elisabeth (Daniel), step-son Bennat (Gretchen), sister Gloria (Larry), grandchildren and the entire family. Raymond V.J. Schrag, President, Board of Directors Dennis Baum, Chair, SCS Foundation Board Stuart C. Kaplan, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 19, 2019