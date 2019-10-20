HOLM--Steven. The Jewish Partisan Educational Foundation deeply mourns the passing of our friend Steven Holm (z''l). A true leader, and a mensch. We will miss him greatly. Sending our love and our deepest condolences to his mother, Rose Holm, his wife, Debrah Lee Charatan, his sister Gloria (Larry) Lieberman, his children Andrew (Jacqueline) Holm, Elisabeth (Daniel Berger) Holm, his grandchildren Gemma and Joseph, and step-son Bennat (Gretchen) Berger. May his memory be a blessing.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 20, 2019