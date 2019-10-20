STEVEN HOLM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN HOLM.
Service Information
Twin City Funeral Home - Morgan City
412 4th Street
Morgan City, LA
70380
(985)-384-7630
Obituary
Send Flowers

HOLM--Steven. The Jewish Partisan Educational Foundation deeply mourns the passing of our friend Steven Holm (z''l). A true leader, and a mensch. We will miss him greatly. Sending our love and our deepest condolences to his mother, Rose Holm, his wife, Debrah Lee Charatan, his sister Gloria (Larry) Lieberman, his children Andrew (Jacqueline) Holm, Elisabeth (Daniel Berger) Holm, his grandchildren Gemma and Joseph, and step-son Bennat (Gretchen) Berger. May his memory be a blessing.
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.