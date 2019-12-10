JACOBSON--Steven M. of New York City, East Hampton and Miami, died at 87 on Sunday, December 8, 2019. His family and friends mourn yet cherish the memory of a man of prodigious talent, interests, intellect and generosity. He was born in Brooklyn on January 16, 1932. He graduated from Amherst College and Harvard Law School, and served in the U.S. Army before joining the New York City based law firm Dreyer & Traub, becoming the youngest managing partner at age 32. Always harboring a love of theater, he had his first play produced in an early association with the late Joseph Papp at the Public Theater and continued to write plays and stories throughout his life. But his greatest passion was for the visual arts. He was devoted to supporting artists, and arts organizations throughout the country, and collecting contemporary art. He served on the Board of the Hebrew Home in Riverdale and gave generously to ABT, the Metropolitan Opera, and theater companies throughout the metropolitan area. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Susan Jacobson, who shared his life for the past 12 years, and step-daughter Sasha Mann. He leaves his son Neil, grandson Charles, whom he adored, daughter-in-law Charlotte Jacobson, daughter Karen Jacobson, and sister Linda Jacobson. He was predeceased by his first wife Diane. He was a man of great integrity who will be greatly missed. Services will take place on Tuesday, December 10 at 9:30am at Frank E. Campbell the Funeral Chapel, 1076 Madison Ave. Contributions in his memory can be made to the Hebrew Home at Riverdale, or The Guild Hall in East Hampton, or The Grey Gallery at NYU, or Temple Israel of New York City.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 10, 2019