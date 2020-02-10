Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Kaplan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kaplan – Steven. On Feb 9, 2020, age 79, of New York City died at home from complications associated with Parkinson's disease.



Born and raised in Manhattan, Steve brought passion, determination, fun and a wonderful sense of humor to all aspects of life – including business, piano, football, his many life-long friendships and most importantly, being a father. He did not let his disease define him and fought hard so he could make the most of his time with family and friends.



A graduate of Riverdale Country School, Yale University and Harvard Business School, he joined Lane

Bryant in 1964, where he rose to become President and a Director. After Lane Bryant, Steve embarked on various ventures in the flower industry until retiring due to his advancing Parkinson's symptoms.



Steve is survived by his beloved lifetime companion of 44 years, Brenda Johnson, two sons Michael and Nick, daughter-in-law Lauren (Nick), two granddaughters, Phoebe and Stella, sister Susan Diamond and sister-in-law Joan Kaplan.



