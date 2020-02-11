KAPLAN--Steven. On February 9, 2020, age 79, of New York City died at home from complications associated with Parkinson's disease. Steve brought passion, determination, and a wonderful sense of humor to business, piano, football, his lifelong friendships and most importantly, being a father. A graduate of Riverdale Country School, Yale University and Harvard Business School, he joined Lane Bryant in 1964, where he rose to become President and a Director. After Lane Bryant, Steve embarked on various ventures in the flower industry. Steve is survived by his beloved companion of 44 years, Brenda Johnson, two sons Michael and Nick, daughter-in-law Lauren (Nick), two granddaughters, Phoebe and Stella, sister Susan Diamond, and sister-in-law Joan Kaplan.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 11, 2020