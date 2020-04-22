KRIEGER--Steven, died on April 20 in New York City after a month long struggle with the COVID-19 virus. Born in Kaunas Lithuania, Steven survived the Holocaust and came to New York with his father Meyer in 1947, at the age of 10. Proficient in four languages Steve graduated from Baruch College in 1959 with a degree in Accounting. He then went on to build a successful textile company with his father, Amex Fabrics. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Dotty, a sister Reva, sons Mitchell and Evan and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For those wishing to donate in Steve's memory: New York Presbyterian Hospital Health Care Worker Fund.



