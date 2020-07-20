KROLL--Steven, Sr. With much sadness, Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co., Inc. mourns the loss of Steven Kroll, Sr. who passed away, July 17, 2020. Steven has been part of the Monness, Crespi, Hardt family for almost 30 years. Prior to his joining our firm he managed money for some of the largest institutional funds on Wall Street. He is survived by his wife Sally, children Steven Jr. and Lindsay Kroll-Pinchot as well as his grandchildren. His zest for life was second to none and those who worked with him know he will forever be a Titan. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kroll family. Steven will truly be missed. There will be a private, family only, service with the intention of having a celebration of his life service at some point in the future, post COVID-19. Neil Crespi, President Andrew Monness, Chairman Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co, Inc.





