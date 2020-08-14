1/
STEVEN KUMBLE
KUMBLE--Steven Jay. The Board, Officers and Staff of the Center for Jewish History mourn the passing of Steven Jay Kumble, a valued board member and longtime supporter of the Center. He was a passionate philanthropist to many institutions of higher learning and was known as an astute lawyer and businessman. Steve was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a caring friend to many. We extend our deepest condolences to Steve's family. Peter Baldwin, Chair, Bernard J. Michael, President/CEO


Published in New York Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
