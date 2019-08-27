LICHT--Steven M. On August 26th at age 77. Born in New York. Grew up on the Lower East Side. Graduate of NYU and Brooklyn Law School. Worked at the State Insurance Fund from 1970 to 1998 and retired as Director of Claims. Served as CEO and General Counsel of the Special Funds Conservation Committee until its dissolution in 2018. A distinguished leader in the workers' comp industry, receiving many awards and accolades for his years of service, expertise, mentorship and guidance. Survived by his wife, Diana Bain, brother Peter Licht (and Susan), his children from his first marriage to Ruth Licht, Lisa Licht Hirsch (and Danny) and James Licht (and Dina) and six grandchildren. Stepfather to Diana's children: Allen, Jeffrey (and Lisa), Paul (and Rosina), Jen and nine grandchildren. Funeral services Tuesday at 12:30pm at The Riverside, 76th Street and Amsterdam Avenue. Rabbi Dina Najman Marta d'Atra, The Kehilah



