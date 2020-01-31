LIFF--Steven, of Boynton Beach, FL, on January 29, 2020. Steve was predeceased by his beloved wife of 38 years, Cheryl. Devoted father of Allison Glass (Hunter) and Bradley Liff (Marjorie), very special uncle of Sean Roemig and wonderful Poppy to Ruby, Cara, Cooper, Evvie, Hudson and Miles. He is also survived by his brother Bob Liff (Lisa) and numerous nieces and nephews. Steve loved his family, traveling and The New York Times crossword puzzle. Poppy Steve will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31 at 10am at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 West 76th Street, New York, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 31, 2020