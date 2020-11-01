MALTESE--Steven J. February 10, 1947 - October 4, 2020. Steve Maltese passed away on October 4, 2020 after a valiant 20 year battle with bladder cancer. He was 73. Steve was born on February 10, 1947, the son of Stefano Maltese and Anna Pennachio in New York City and raised on the East Side. He graduated from Iona college in 1968 and began his career as an accountant. In 1976 he married Adrianne Monduori of Brooklyn, NY and soon after relocated to Southern California. He earned his CPA certification in 1981, and embarked on the second phase of his professional career, contributing to the success of several publishing, media and entertainment companies. Steve retired in 2015 and spent his years in retirement learning guitar and Italian, enjoying time with his family, and traveling throughout Europe, Asia, and the U.S. National Parks. He was an avid reader, history buff, and music lover. Steve is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Adrianne, son Matthew, son Andrew and his wife Kirstin, sister Diane McNamara, brother Thomas, and grandson Grayson Maltese. Please visit dignitymemorial.com
to share thoughts and fond memories.