Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1948 - 2019

Dr. Steven Marc Rachlin of Old Brookville, NY passed away on Monday (November 25th, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital in Manhasset, NY. Dr. Rachlin lived in Old Brookville with his wife Jeanne Anne Rachlin for the last 30 years. He was 71 years old.



Dr. Rachlin was born on April 27th, 1948 in Havertown, PA. He graduated in 1966 from Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, NY and from Syracuse University in 1970. He studied Medicine at the University of Bologna, Italy and graduated with a Medical Degree in 1977. He went on to perform his medical residency at Wynthrop Hospital in Mineola, NY.



Upon completing his residency he started his private practice in Internal and Integrative Medicine in Plainview, NY later moving onto Albertson, NY. He is widely considered a pioneer in the field of Integrative and Alternative Medicine. He was a member of the AMA. He heroically delivered a baby midflight on a TWA flight from NYC to Orlando in 1994.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jeanne and three daughters, Stephanie and her husband Greg Munves, Aimee, and Amanda, along with three grandchildren, Bradley Peyster, Benjamin Munves, and Greyson Munves. He is remembered as a loving brother survived by Harvey and Craig, and Gary who predeceased him.



Dr. Rachlin will be lovingly remembered at a funeral service at Gutterman's Funeral Home in Woodbury, NY on Friday, November 29th at 10:00am. Dr. Steven Marc Rachlin of Old Brookville, NY passed away on Monday (November 25th, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital in Manhasset, NY. Dr. Rachlin lived in Old Brookville with his wife Jeanne Anne Rachlin for the last 30 years. He was 71 years old.Dr. Rachlin was born on April 27th, 1948 in Havertown, PA. He graduated in 1966 from Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, NY and from Syracuse University in 1970. He studied Medicine at the University of Bologna, Italy and graduated with a Medical Degree in 1977. He went on to perform his medical residency at Wynthrop Hospital in Mineola, NY.Upon completing his residency he started his private practice in Internal and Integrative Medicine in Plainview, NY later moving onto Albertson, NY. He is widely considered a pioneer in the field of Integrative and Alternative Medicine. He was a member of the AMA. He heroically delivered a baby midflight on a TWA flight from NYC to Orlando in 1994.He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jeanne and three daughters, Stephanie and her husband Greg Munves, Aimee, and Amanda, along with three grandchildren, Bradley Peyster, Benjamin Munves, and Greyson Munves. He is remembered as a loving brother survived by Harvey and Craig, and Gary who predeceased him.Dr. Rachlin will be lovingly remembered at a funeral service at Gutterman's Funeral Home in Woodbury, NY on Friday, November 29th at 10:00am. Published on NYTimes.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close