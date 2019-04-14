Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN SHAW. View Sign

SHAW--Steven. Steven Shaw died on March 19 in Burbank, CA, after a long illness, surrounded by family and friends. Born February 2, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY. Lifelong Dodger fan and first baseman for the Broadway Show League. His career in show business started in summer stock during high school, included 10 years as Property Master for the New York Shakespeare Festival and Public Theater, 20 years on Broadway as Stage Manager for such shows as Sly Fox, Death and the Maiden and Sunday in the Park with George. Moved to Los Angeles in 1992. Returned to acting, appearing on TV shows and films including Two and a Half Men, Law and Order SVU, For a Good Time Call and Suburbicon. His one-man show, Lost and Found: A Guilt Trip Through Show Business, directed by Joan Darling, was staged at Theatre Forty in Beverly Hills in 2018. Survived by his wife, Diana Kerew-Shaw; three children: Chris Shaw, Merideth Augustine and Jennifer Donahue; eight grandchildren and one great- granddaughter. He will be forever missed.



