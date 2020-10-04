1/
STEVEN SHIRK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHIRK--Steven Jay. Born in Brooklyn on December 13, 1942, he died in Clamart outside Paris on September 5, 2020. He was a beloved uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend, the devoted son of the late Lester and Theresa Shirk, and loyal brother of the late Carol Shirk Wildavsky. A 1963 graduate of Columbia University, he pursued graduate studies in psychology at Temple University and spent most of his career at the American School of Paris as a psychologist, classroom teacher, and guidance counselor. In retirement, he volunteered as a listener at SOS Help. His preferred charities included the Louis August Jonas Foundation, Doctors Without Borders, and the Columbia College Fund.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved