STEVEN SHIRK

SHIRK--Steven Jay. Born in Brooklyn on December 13, 1942, he died in Clamart outside Paris on September 5, 2020. He was a beloved uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend, the devoted son of the late Lester and Theresa Shirk, and loyal brother of the late Carol Shirk Wildavsky. A 1963 graduate of Columbia University, he pursued graduate studies in psychology at Temple University and spent most of his career at the American School of Paris as a psychologist, classroom teacher, and guidance counselor. In retirement, he volunteered as a listener at SOS
Help. His preferred charities included the Louis August Jonas Foundation, Doctors Without Borders
, and the Columbia College Fund.