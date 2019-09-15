SILBERSTANG-- Steven David, a founder of Amarex Technology, who later sold the company to publicly traded Comverse Technology, was a noted pioneer and developer of software in the telecommunications and banking industries. Steven was ahead of his time, responsible for bringing speech recognition technology to market in the 1980s, the same technology that is leveraged by the top financial institutions in the world today. Steven was a graduate of Cooper Union and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He also studied at University of Arizona, for hydrology. Steven devoted his life to his family and, following the sale of his company, in philanthropic activities supporting the arts and education. He was an avid golfer, traveler and maintained homes in Pound Ridge, NY, Scottsdale, AZ, and Vail, CO. Steven Silberstang is survived by his devoted wife, Sylvia Smolensky, his children, Janina (AJ) Rosa, Jessica (Justin) Gallagher, Adam (Brittany) Marcus, and his five grandchildren; Ian and Zoe Gallagher, Ella and Molly Marcus, and Kai Rosa, and his brother Barry (Beverly) Silberstang. Steven beat pancreatic cancer for 15 months and was gifted with a liver transplant in 2006. If you would like to contribute to Steven's legacy, he would be humbled by your donations to Mount Sinai Liver Transplant Center, Northern Westchester Hospital, or Cooper Union. A memorial service to honor Steven will be held on September 16 at 10am at Temple Shaaray Tefilla in Bedford, NY.



