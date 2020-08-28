STEVEN STEINMAN

STEINMAN--Steven Lee. Born May 1, 1948 in St. Louis, MO, Steven died peacefully at his home in Greenwich, CT on August 24, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Diana; his children, Nora and Nick; his mother-in-law, Agnes; his nephew, Andrew; his brothers-in-law, Howard and Richard; and his best friend and business partner, Rob. He was predeceased by his parents, Maurice and June; his sister, Barbara; and his father-in-law, Sonny. Steven will be missed terribly and remembered fondly by many as a driven entrepreneur (founder of Trimark Securities, then Chairman of Knight Trading Group), passionate Cardinals baseball fan, trusted mentor, and generous friend. He lived a life that valued integrity, humility and curiosity and inspired those lucky enough, to know him, love him, and converse with him, to do the same.





