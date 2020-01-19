STRAUSS--Steven, 89 of Ardsley passed away on January 17, 2020. Steven was born December 4, 1930 in Uzhorod, Czechoslovakia, to Ernest and Hermine (Grosz) Strausz. They emigrated from Roznava (Czechoslovakia) to New York City, arriving on Saturday, March 16, 1940. Steven is survived by his wife, Bernice, sons, Robert (Nicole), Kenneth, William (Heather) and grandchildren, Sophia, Lindsay, Harrison, Emily, Rachel, Marni and Matthew. He is also survived by his younger brother, Theodore and by many nieces and nephews. Dr. Strauss established the Professor Steven Strauss Pharmacy Law Award granted to a graduating senior at the Arnold & Marie Schwartz College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences at Long Island University. In addition, he endowed the Professor Steven Strauss Scholarship for needy students. Also, he established the Schwartz College of Pharmacy Alumni Executive Board Scholarship by providing funds to match contributions from Executive Board members. Contributions in his memory may be directed to the Dean, College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Long Island University, 75 DeKalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201-5497. Funeral Service 12 Noon Sunday, January 19, 2020, Greenburgh Hebrew Center, 515 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry.



