STEVEN TALKOVSKY

TALKOVSKY--Steven H. On April 24, Steven Howard Talkovsky of Bethesda, MD passed away at the age of 66 from complications of COVID-19. Steve is survived by his wife Lydia Liferiedge; daughter Sarah; son Alex; sister Pamela; and cousins James Jacobs and Glen Jacobs and their families. Steve was a Brooklyn native and graduated from New York University. He then went on to attend Boston University School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor law degree. Steve worked in Washington, DC, first for the federal government, then spent most of his career as in-house counsel at AT&T. Steve retired in 2010 after being diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's disease. He will be missed dearly and will always be in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





