1/
STEVEN TALKOVSKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TALKOVSKY--Steven H. On April 24, Steven Howard Talkovsky of Bethesda, MD passed away at the age of 66 from complications of COVID-19. Steve is survived by his wife Lydia Liferiedge; daughter Sarah; son Alex; sister Pamela; and cousins James Jacobs and Glen Jacobs and their families. Steve was a Brooklyn native and graduated from New York University. He then went on to attend Boston University School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor law degree. Steve worked in Washington, DC, first for the federal government, then spent most of his career as in-house counsel at AT&T. Steve retired in 2010 after being diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's disease. He will be missed dearly and will always be in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved