YAVERS--Steven Edward, age 77, son of the late Estelle (Ebb) Yavers and Isidore Yavers, passed away on Thursday, April 16th. Devoted husband of 41 years to Eve Austin Yavers, Father to Jared Yavers and Alana (Alex) Yavers Krug Grandfather to Estelle and Bennett and brother to Harriet (Michael) Wellikoff and Carol (Ken) Cohen. He is also survived by his many devoted cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grand-nephews. A graduate of Columbia University. He attended Brooklyn Law School at night and worked at Goldman-DIlorenzo during the day. Steven became a successful real estate investor. Steven had a great love of life which he lived to the fullest. His generosity, quick wit, philanthropic nature as well as his enjoyment of golf, squash, great gin playing skills and devotion to his many friends made him a much loved member of his New York City and Palm Beach Gardens communities. Most important to him, was his love of family. They were always first in his heart. He will be forever missed.



