PRINCE--Stewart L. "Steve," passed away suddenly after a brief illness on June 12, 2020 at home. He is survived by his devoted wife of 33 years, Genevieve Ward Prince. He is also survived by his son David, daughter-in-law Shelly, and grandsons Parker and Shepard. He was a twin to the late Barbara Laufer.





