TURNER--Stewart Alan, passed away April 27, 2020 at age 61 from complications of COVID-19. Beloved husband of Shari Sindel Turner, devoted father of Sam and Jonathan, loving son of Janet and Henry Turner and son-in-law of Brian Sindel, kindest brother-in-law of Patricia and Jane Sindel, proud uncle of Gabrielle and Michael Dymant, and loyal friend to many. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Central Synagogue of New York City or The Horace Mann School in the Bronx.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 30, 2020