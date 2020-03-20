HESS--Stuart Irwin, passed away on Sunday, March 15th in the loving arms of his daughter Laura, son Andrew, and longtime companion Carol. He is also survived by his sister Lenore, daughter-in-law Lori, grandchildren Jakob, Spencer, Rebekah, Skylar and Blake, nephews James and Peter, niece Tracey, and so many more friends and family who were blessed to have had him in their lives. He was born in the Bronx on August 29th, 1932. Stuart was drafted and served our country honorably in 101st Airborne Division during the Korean War. Despite severe dyslexia, Stuart graduated from NYU with Honors in three years thanks to the GI Bill. He then began a remarkable career in the toy industry representing some of the most successful toy lines to some of the largest retailers in the world. He formed his own independent sales organization, Stuart Hess Associates, in 1984 and was actively pursuing new business opportunities and maintaining existing accounts up until his last day. He requested that all donations in his honor be sent to UJA-Federation of New York.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 20, 2020