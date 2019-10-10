KANTOR--Stuart Evan. May 27, 1950 - October 9, 2019. Stu passed away at home in the loving embrace of his wife, Joan Kantor, and daughters, Ellie and Zoe, aside his cherished canine companion Gracie. He survived eight heroic years with brain cancer. Stu was raised in Freeport, NY with his sister Pamela by parents Joan Gordon and Martin Kantor. His adolescent years were spent fostering his innate talents: leadership, curiosity, and athletics, with friendships that lasted his lifetime. Stu received his undergraduate degree at the University of Michigan, followed by a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at Case Western Reserve University, where he wrote his thesis on utilizing counseling in crisis intervention to prevent recidivism for incarcerated individuals, a program that proved effective and was subsequently integrated in prison reform. He worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital with the criminally insane, and completed a post doctoral fellowship at the Menninger Foundation. His training continued upon return to New York at the William Alanson White institute, where he specialized in psychotherapy with adolescents. He married the love of his life, Joan Schneider in 1988 and they built a family full of love and adventure. He founded Stu Kantor Consulting Associates, where he provided his interpersonal expertise for C-suite officers of international corporations. Stu had a keen interest in the service of others to improve their capacity to be happy in intimate relationships and maximize their talents for great achievements. Memorial service: HawthornFuneralHome.com
Published in The New York Times on Oct. 10, 2019