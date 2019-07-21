KESSLER--Stuart Alan. Fourth generation born in New York City, Stuart Kessler passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in Charlottesville, Va. at age 80. A graduate of the Bronx High School of Science; The University of Virginia; and Columbia University. Stuart was a third generation architect and partner in the firm of S.J. Kessler and Sons, joining the firm in 1960. The firm's work was diversified but best known for multi-family housing, primarily in New York City. It designed buildings with more than 20,000 apartments in the city alone. Of the larger projects, Stuart was involved in Lincoln Square (3,000 apartments); Washington Square Village (1,300 apartments); and Kips Bay Plaza, a joint venture with I.M. Pei and Associates. In the early 1970's, he established his own architectural practice with projects located throughout the nation and abroad, and the Nordic Investment Co., a real estate development company responsible for creating and developing more than 1,200 dwelling units of multi-family and senior citizens housing, and commercial and industrial facilities. Stuart was predeceased by his parents, Melvin and Mildred (Jacobson) Kessler; his two sisters, Barbara Lasky and Nancy Goulian; and a son, Kyle Dunlap Kessler. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Margaret Dunlap Kessler; two of their three children, Aaron and Emma; and his sons, Nils, Karl, and Jonas Kessler; as well as two grandchildren. There were no strangers in Stuart's world, only friends he had yet to meet. Stuart will not easily be forgotten and his generous spirit will live on in our hearts. Services were held in Charlottesville, where he was laid to rest. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.hillandwod.com
Published in The New York Times on July 21, 2019