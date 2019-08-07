KESSLER--Stuart. His friends at Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP, mourn the passing of Stuart Kessler, who was a Senior Tax Director at CohnReznick. Stu inspired us all by his dedication to his job, his commitment to public education and numerous philanthropies, and his love for his family and friends. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Isabel, their three sons, Glenn, Bradley, and Jeffrey, the rest of his family and his many friends.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 7, 2019