STUART KESSLER (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Stu Was a true professional in the industry. He was a..."
    - John Dugan
Service Information
Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Inc.
64 Ashford Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY
10522
(800)-564-3330
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenburgh Hebrew Center
515 Broadway
Dobbs Ferry, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KESSLER--Stuart. His friends at Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP, mourn the passing of Stuart Kessler, who was a Senior Tax Director at CohnReznick. Stu inspired us all by his dedication to his job, his commitment to public education and numerous philanthropies, and his love for his family and friends. We extend our sincere condolences to his wife, Isabel, their three sons, Glenn, Bradley, and Jeffrey, the rest of his family and his many friends.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 7, 2019
bullet NYU
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.