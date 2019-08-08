KESSLER--Stuart. Brooklyn Tech mourns the passing of Stuart Kessler '47. He was a nationally recognized CPA and financial planner and made huge contributions to the field of estate and financial planning. He was inducted into the Brooklyn Tech Alumni Hall of Fame in 1998. He was honored many times throughout his career. Most recently, he received the American Institute of CPA's Stanley H. Breitbard Lifetime Achievement in Financial Planning Award. Stuart was a staunch supporter of the work of the Brooklyn Tech Alumni Foundation and Brooklyn Technical High School. He attended all alumni events, gave his time, energy and expertise to our school particularly through the Blueprint Society, providing information to our alumni regarding estate planning. He was a giant in his field and a person who significantly touched the lives of so many people. We send our sympathy to his family. We will miss him.



