STUART KESSLER

Guest Book
  • "He left an indelible impression on me, as well as our..."
    - Louis Di Meglio
  • "Stu Was a true professional in the industry. He was a..."
    - John Dugan
  • "Condolences to Isabel and the family on your loss. Stu's..."
    - Howard Safer
Service Information
Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Inc.
64 Ashford Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY
10522
(800)-564-3330
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Greenburgh Hebrew Center
515 Broadway
Dobbs Ferry, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KESSLER--Stuart. The New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA) mourns the passing of Stuart Kessler, Past President of the NYSSCPA and its Foundation for Accounting Education Board of Trustees. The Society is grateful for Kessler's decades of service. He will always be remembered as an icon of the profession in New York State and beyond and his legacy will have an impact on CPAs for generations to come. The NYSSCPA extends its deepest sympathies to the Kessler family.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 8, 2019
bullet NYU
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.