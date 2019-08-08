KESSLER--Stuart. The New York State Society of Certified Public Accountants (NYSSCPA) mourns the passing of Stuart Kessler, Past President of the NYSSCPA and its Foundation for Accounting Education Board of Trustees. The Society is grateful for Kessler's decades of service. He will always be remembered as an icon of the profession in New York State and beyond and his legacy will have an impact on CPAs for generations to come. The NYSSCPA extends its deepest sympathies to the Kessler family.
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 8, 2019