KIRKPATRICK--Stuart F., whose matchless wit and warm demeanor endeared him to people of all stages and stations in life, died peacefully on February 21st at the age of 69. Stuart grew up in Princeton, NJ as the youngest of four brothers. He attended Princeton Country Day and developed a passion for nature, sports and adventure at an early age. He graduated from the Millbrook School in 1969, where he helped care for animals at the school zoo and was a distinguished athlete as starting quarterback of the varsity football team and a varsity hockey and baseball player. Stuart was a loyal alumnus to Millbrook. He was elected a Millbrook trustee in 1993 and served on the Board until 2000. During that time, he was Chair of the Development Committee and was instrumental in helping the school raise the funds to build the Mills Athletic Center. After attending New York University, Stuart spent the majority of his career working in football, first in media relations for the New York Giants and later in the league office at the National Football League. During his 10 years at the NFL, Stuart spent his weekends traveling to NFL games to represent the league and made lasting friends with players, officials and others at the league office. Upon leaving the NFL, Stuart started a new career in financial printing as Sales Vice President at Pandick, Inc. In 1986, he married Meg Newhouse of New York City. The couple operated Meg's family art gallery Newhouse Galleries and lived in Manhattan, NY before moving out to Long Island and spending time in Spring Island, SC. They spent summers at the family home in Southampton, NY and enjoyed traveling together as a family to destinations off the beaten path. Stuart was an avid SCUBA diver while abroad and a birder and gardener while at home. He will be fondly remembered for his unwavering devotion to his family, his generous and welcoming demeanor to all, and his frequent lighthearted practical jokes. Stuart is survived by his wife, Meg, two children, Molly (of New York) and Roger (of San Francisco), two brothers, Peter (of Ashland, Oregon) and Alexander "Sandy" (of Bradenton, Florida), and his beloved dachshund Russell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake Agawam Conservancy, PO Box 5019, Southampton, NY 11969.



