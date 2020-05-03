STUART LEVINE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STUART's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LEVINE--Stuart, passed away May 1, 2020 of heart disease. Loving and devoted husband of Nina; father to Jennifer and Joe, Alyssa and (the late) Jessica and grandfather to Jillian and Alexander; brother to (the late) Robert and Rhoda, Dan and Ellen. As Dean, Stuart dedicated his life to Bard College and its community. He loved his summers fishing in Charlevoix and roaming Manhattan with his camera. He lived and worked to the highest standards in education and its role in society, teaching even to his last days. Contributions in his memory may be made at Bard.edu/ giving/ or sent to Bard College, 30 Campus Road, Annandale on Hudson, NY 12504.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved