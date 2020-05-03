LEVINE--Stuart, passed away May 1, 2020 of heart disease. Loving and devoted husband of Nina; father to Jennifer and Joe, Alyssa and (the late) Jessica and grandfather to Jillian and Alexander; brother to (the late) Robert and Rhoda, Dan and Ellen. As Dean, Stuart dedicated his life to Bard College and its community. He loved his summers fishing in Charlevoix and roaming Manhattan with his camera. He lived and worked to the highest standards in education and its role in society, teaching even to his last days. Contributions in his memory may be made at Bard.edu/ giving/ or sent to Bard College, 30 Campus Road, Annandale on Hudson, NY 12504.
Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.