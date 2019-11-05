NASSAUER--Stuart E., Jr., a retired copy editor from The New York Times, passed away on October 27 at the age of 94. Stuart was born in Brooklyn, New York, and later moved to Bayport, New York, where he met and married Anna Marie (nee Septynski). After retiring in 1986 after 37 years of service, Stuart and Marie moved to East Hampton, New York. Stuart was also a retired major in the U.S. Army, a member of the American Legion of East Hampton, and an avid fisherman who loved being on the sea. Stuart is survived by his wife of 68 years, as well as five children: Michael Nassauer, Christopher Nassauer, Mary Mitchell, Ann Walsh and Martha Coleman; in addition to 16 grandchildren.



