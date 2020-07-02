STUART PLOTKIN

PLOTKIN--Stuart G., age 77, of Paramus, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Devoted husband of Anita (nee Lazar) for 54 years. Beloved father of Michelle and Lori. Cherished grandfather of Harrison and Katie Napell. Dear brother of Fred and his wife Janet, Gail Staal, and Talib Schwartz. Stuart graduated from George Washington University where he met Anita, and later founded, owned and operated Milor LTD. of NY, NY, importing women's fashion accessories until retiring at age 54 to spend time with family. A private burial will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Memorial donations in memory of Stuart G. Plotkin may be made to Jewish Family & Children's Services of Greater Mercer County, NJ, www.jfcsonline.org
or to Temple Avodat Shalom in River Edge, NJ, www.avodatshalom.net