STUART PLOTKIN
PLOTKIN--Stuart G., age 77, of Paramus, NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Devoted husband of Anita (nee Lazar) for 54 years. Beloved father of Michelle and Lori. Cherished grandfather of Harrison and Katie Napell. Dear brother of Fred and his wife Janet, Gail Staal, and Talib Schwartz. Stuart graduated from George Washington University where he met Anita, and later founded, owned and operated Milor LTD. of NY, NY, importing women's fashion accessories until retiring at age 54 to spend time with family. A private burial will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Memorial donations in memory of Stuart G. Plotkin may be made to Jewish Family & Children's Services of Greater Mercer County, NJ, www.jfcsonline.org or to Temple Avodat Shalom in River Edge, NJ, www.avodatshalom.net


Published in New York Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
July 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ellen Briggs
July 1, 2020
I can still hear his laugh.... and remember how sweet, generous and fun he was- My husband Randy and I stayed in their beautiful apartment in NYC the weekend before our wedding. We were thrilled... RIP Stuart..
Amy Etra
Friend
