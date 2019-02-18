Obituary Guest Book View Sign

ROSS--Stuart Bert, was born April 16, 1937, in the Bronx, NY. He passed away in his home in Westport, CT, on February 14, 2019, with his wife of 53 years, Stephanie, at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Ruth Ross (Solomon), and his brother, Michael E. Ross. He was the loving husband of Stephanie Ross, father of Jessica Ross and Ben Ross, grandfather of David Ross, and uncle of Harrison Ross. Stu's life will be remembered and celebrated, Monday, February 18, 2019, at 12pm at Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. Shiva will be observed at the Ross home. Noted for his integrity, humility and sense of humor, Stu had a thirty-four year career in finance at Xerox Corporation, rising to CFO of Xerox and then to CEO of the company's then-largest subsidiary, Xerox Financial Services. He was a "boy from the Bronx" who worked his way through college as a longshoreman. Mr. Ross was a lover of New York sports teams, especially the New York football Giants, but one of his saddest days was when the New York baseball Giants relocated to San Francisco in 1957. He was passionate about his family including his children, grandson, nephew and many other beloved family members and close friends. He will be missed more than words can express. Stu's family would like to thank his aides, including Sophie and Norma, for the compassionate care they provided him. In honor of Stuart B. Ross, the family requests memorial donations to the Connecticut Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or the Westport Center for Senior Activities.



Funeral Home Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home

88 Beach Road

Fairfield , CT 06824

(203) 255-8993 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The New York Times on Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close