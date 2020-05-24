WERSHUB--Stuart B., born in 1931 to Miriam and Leonard Wershub, MD of New York City, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 of heart failure. Stuart graduated from Collegiate School followed by Yale University in 1952. He spent the next two years in the United States Army; then several years as a lobbyist with a major New York bank. When his friend, Roy Goodman became New York Senator, Stuart joined him as his Administrator. He ended his career as an Administrator with the City of New York in 2005.





