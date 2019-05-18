RIEFBERG--Sue Dorothy Greenewald, of Melville, NY, age 61. Sue was born in Far Rockaway, NY, and grew up in Hewlett Bay Park. She graduated from Hewlett High School. Loving and devoted wife of Robbie. Loving mother of Darin. Loving, caring, and devoted daughter of Helene Sharenow. Loving sister of Helene and Steven Just. Aunt of Jesse. Stepsister of Randy Freedman and Shawn Leibowitz. Sue's passing is felt by all who knew her. She was good, kind, caring, and generous. She had a unique sense of style and design that flourished in her retail career. She was an artist whose talent was shared through her intricate, beautiful, and thoughtful cards. When she entered a room, she brought goodness and sunshine. She left us too soon. Memorial Service: Temple Chaverim, 1050 Washington Ave., Plainview, on Monday at 3:30pm.



